International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.63, but opened at $50.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Seaways shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 473,124 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSW. B. Riley lifted their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,125 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Seaways Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

