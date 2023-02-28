Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITJTY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 135 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

Featured Stories

