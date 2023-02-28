Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $229,652.10 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

