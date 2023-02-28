Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.03. 8,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,415. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $88.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

