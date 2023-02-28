Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 961,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,010. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

