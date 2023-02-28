Invitoken Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $67,384.23 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00007382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

