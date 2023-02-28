IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $264.43 million and $11.05 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00425279 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.28753952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,468,389 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars.

