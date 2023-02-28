Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 2,199,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,165. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

