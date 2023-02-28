IPVERSE (IPV) Price Up 97.1% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $590,944.55 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded up 97.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00419640 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.90 or 0.28364888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

