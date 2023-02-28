IPVERSE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $580,432.84 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 95.5% higher against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $580,432.84 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000140 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars.

