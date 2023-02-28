IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSML stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:CSML Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

