IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSML stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Featured Articles

