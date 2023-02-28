iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $120.25

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.25, but opened at $115.15. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 79,669 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.