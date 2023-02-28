iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $120.25

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.25, but opened at $115.15. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 79,669 shares changing hands.
IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
