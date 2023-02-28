iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,534. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

