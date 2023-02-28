iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 138,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 40,442 shares.The stock last traded at $312.20 and had previously closed at $309.30.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.72 and a 200-day moving average of $299.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,286,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

