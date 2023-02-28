iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,051,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,658 shares.The stock last traded at $27.23 and had previously closed at $27.09.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.54.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -405.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
