iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,051,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,658 shares.The stock last traded at $27.23 and had previously closed at $27.09.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -405.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

