iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 8,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 25,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.