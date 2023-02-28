iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Increased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.86. 469,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,865. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

