iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

