iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $52.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

