Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.96 million. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

ITRI stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $78,092.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,380,610.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $78,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,610.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

