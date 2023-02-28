ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. 420,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ITT by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 141,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

