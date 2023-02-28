Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JPOTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,422. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.