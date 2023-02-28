Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JPOTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,422. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
