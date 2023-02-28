Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

Japan Airport Terminal stock remained flat at $24.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA cut Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

