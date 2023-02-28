JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 185 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.71 ($3.21).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at GBX 179.80 ($2.17) on Tuesday. 5,458,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.88. The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,996.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.65 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($291,001.62). Corporate insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

