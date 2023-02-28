Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) to Underperform

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Adbri Stock Performance

Adbri stock remained flat at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

About Adbri

(Get Rating)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

