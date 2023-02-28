Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered XP Power to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of XPP traded down GBX 221.52 ($2.67) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,228.48 ($26.89). The stock had a trading volume of 821,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,058. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,330 ($52.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44. The company has a market cap of £439.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,663.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,345.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,058.27.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.