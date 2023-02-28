Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 1,055 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 1,497,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.93 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.