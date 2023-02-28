Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and $30.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00218578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.68 or 1.00074859 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07849598 USD and is up 673.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

