Joseph C. Ventura Sells 2,048 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.19. 527,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.96. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

