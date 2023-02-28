Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 364,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 118,344 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,672,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,933,000 after buying an additional 2,749,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

