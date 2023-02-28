Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Komodo has a market cap of $39.06 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00186382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00050951 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

