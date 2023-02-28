Komodo Market Cap Achieves $39.73 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001241 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $39.73 million and $2.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00188723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00072295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

