KONE Oyj (KNYJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on March 24th

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5703 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KNYJY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

