Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stake Decreased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,057 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up 3.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.91% of Krystal Biotech worth $34,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 276,251 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. 255,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

