Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

