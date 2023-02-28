Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,605. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.