Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.8 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 25,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 235,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

