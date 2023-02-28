Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,766 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 93,820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,003,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,558,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 17,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,653. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.