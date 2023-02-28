LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.39. 5,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $134.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 332,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.