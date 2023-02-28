Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.54.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
