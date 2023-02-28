Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

