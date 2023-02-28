Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Life Storage worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

