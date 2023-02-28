LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 1,736.4% in February

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 1,736.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

