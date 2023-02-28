Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.35. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 528,312 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.