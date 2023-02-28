Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.15 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Lisk has a market cap of $166.80 million and $4.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007363 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001183 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,761,390 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

