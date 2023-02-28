Lisk Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $163.33 million and $3.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007330 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001202 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,761,390 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.