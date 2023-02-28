Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 70574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.96.

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

