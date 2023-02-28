LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LivePerson Price Performance
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
