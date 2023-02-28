Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $479.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

