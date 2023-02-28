Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

Shares of Loncor Gold stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Tuesday. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

