Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Loncor Gold Price Performance
Shares of Loncor Gold stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Tuesday. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
Loncor Gold Company Profile
