LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 4,809 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LPL Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.56. 731,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
LPL Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
